Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Watch The following areas are affected: Ford

Pratt

Pawnee

Barber

Stafford

Edwards

Kiowa

Clark

Comanche PAWNEE-STAFFORD-FORD-EDWARDS-KIOWA-PRATT-CLARK-COMANCHE-BARBER-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...LARNED...ST. JOHN...STAFFORD...

MACKSVILLE...DODGE CITY...KINSLEY...LEWIS...GREENSBURG...

HAVILAND...PRATT...ASHLAND...MINNEOLA...COLDWATER...

LAKE COLDWATER...PROTECTION...MEDICINE LODGE...KIOWA

136 PM CST WED JAN 11 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DODGE CITY HAS ISSUED A WINTER

STORM WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * TIMING...PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN FRIDAY EVENING, WITH

MUCH OF THE PRECIPITATION TAKING THE FORM OF FREEZING RAIN.

PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR AN

EXTENDED PERIOD, THROUGH SUNDAY. THE FREEZING RAIN WILL BE MIXED

WITH SLEET AND RAIN AT TIMES. THE WINTRY MIX WILL LIKELY

CONTINUE THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING BEFORE ENDING,

AND THE WINTER STORM WATCH TIME RANGE WILL LIKELY BE EXTENDED

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ON LATER UPDATES. * MAIN IMPACT...FREEZING RAIN AND POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT ICING.

ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE HALF INCH TO ONE INCH ARE POSSIBLE.

SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES IS POSSIBLE. * OTHER IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BECOME EXTREMELY DANGEROUS WITH ICE

COVERED ROADWAYS. DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES MAY CAUSE POWER

OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT

ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE

LATEST FORECASTS. && $$

Winter Storm Watch The following areas are affected: Kay

Harper HARPER-WOODS-ALFALFA-GRANT-KAY-ELLIS-WOODWARD-MAJOR-GARFIELD-

NOBLE-ROGER MILLS-DEWEY-CUSTER-BLAINE-KINGFISHER-LOGAN-PAYNE-

BECKHAM-WASHITA-CADDO-CANADIAN-OKLAHOMA-LINCOLN-GRADY-MCCLAIN-

CLEVELAND-POTTAWATOMIE-HARMON-GREER-KIOWA-JACKSON-COMANCHE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...BUFFALO...LAVERNE...ALVA...CHEROKEE...

HELENA...CARMEN...MEDFORD...POND CREEK...LAMONT...WAKITA...

PONCA CITY...BLACKWELL...SHATTUCK...ARNETT...GAGE...FARGO...

WOODWARD...FAIRVIEW...ENID...PERRY...CHEYENNE...HAMMON...

SEILING...VICI...TALOGA...LEEDEY...WEATHERFORD...CLINTON...

WATONGA...GEARY...OKEENE...KINGFISHER...HENNESSEY...OKARCHE...

GUTHRIE...STILLWATER...ELK CITY...SAYRE...CORDELL...BURNS FLAT...

SENTINEL...ANADARKO...HINTON...YUKON...CONCHO...EL RENO...

MUSTANG...OKLAHOMA CITY...CHANDLER...STROUD...PRAGUE...MEEKER...

DAVENPORT...WELLSTON...CHICKASHA...TUTTLE...PURCELL...NEWCASTLE...

BLANCHARD...NORMAN...MOORE...SHAWNEE...HOLLIS...MANGUM...

GRANITE...HOBART...SNYDER...ALTUS...LAWTON

1003 AM CST WED JAN 11 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORMAN HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM

WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT. * TIMING...EARLY FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY * ICE ACCUMULATION...ICE ACCUMULATIONS OVER ONE-QUARTER

INCH...ESPECIALLY ACROSS PART OF WESTERN AND NORTHERN OKLAHOMA * WINDS...NORTH WIND 10 TO 15 MPH * OTHER IMPACTS...ICE ACCUMULATIONS BY LATE FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY

MAY BE ENOUGH TO CAUSE POWER OUTAGES. BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES MAY

BECOME SLICK AND HAZARDOUS...ESPECIALLY ON FRIDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT

ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE

LATEST FORECASTS. && $$

Fire Weather Warning The following area is affected: Harper HARPER-WOODS-ALFALFA-ELLIS-WOODWARD-MAJOR-ROGER MILLS-DEWEY-

CUSTER-BECKHAM-WASHITA-HARMON-GREER-KIOWA-JACKSON-

1010 AM CST WED JAN 11 2017 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR

WINDY CONDITIONS... WARM TEMPERATURES AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA... AT THE REQUEST OF OKLAHOMA FORESTRY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

IN NORMAN HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL

6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * TIMING...THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON. * WIND...SOUTHWEST TO WEST WIND AT 15 TO 25 MPH... WITH GUSTS TO

AROUND 30 MPH POSSIBLE. * HUMIDITY...15 TO 20 PERCENT * TEMPERATURE...HIGHS FROM 72 TO 78 DEGREES. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.

OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS

ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW...OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF

STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN

CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. && $$

Special Weather Statement The following areas are affected: Texas

Beaver OKZ001>003-TXZ001>020-112200-

CIMARRON-TEXAS-BEAVER-DALLAM-SHERMAN-HANSFORD-OCHILTREE-LIPSCOMB-

HARTLEY-MOORE-HUTCHINSON-ROBERTS-HEMPHILL-OLDHAM-POTTER-CARSON-

GRAY-WHEELER-DEAF SMITH-RANDALL-ARMSTRONG-DONLEY-COLLINGSWORTH-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...BOISE CITY...KEYES...GUYMON...BEAVER...

FORGAN...DALHART...STRATFORD...SPEARMAN...GRUVER...PERRYTON...

BOOKER...HIGGINS...FOLLETT...HARTLEY...CHANNING...DUMAS...

BORGER...MIAMI...CANADIAN...VEGA...AMARILLO...PANHANDLE...

WHITE DEER...PAMPA...SHAMROCK...WHEELER...HEREFORD...CANYON...

CLAUDE...CLARENDON...WELLINGTON

540 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2017 ...Unsettled weather expected for the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

this weekend... Here are some points and updates regarding our winter weather

potential Friday and into the weekend. The potential for all winter precipitation types remains across the

Panhandles Friday through Sunday, but certainty in precipitation

type remains low, especially for Saturday and Sunday. Atmospheric models have been trending toward a warmer solution which

we believe will result in temperatures rising above freezing for

some, if not much of the region at times over the weekend. Warmer conditions may help mitigate this event's total ice and sleet

accumulation. In fact, our latest forecast addresses the potential

for mostly a cold rain at times. The greatest potential for accumulations of wintry precipitation

will be in the northern parts of the Combined Panhandles although

accumulations are possible all areas. Significant precipitation amounts are possible. Highest precipitation

totals will likely be in the east and southeast parts of the

Combined Panhandles, and it remains possible much of this will fall

as a very cold rain. There are only one or two models holding onto colder conditions on

Saturday, so we are still not totally out of the woods for a more

significant icing event. Currently models are converging on a storm track directly across the

Panhandles on Sunday. An uptick in frozen precipitation is possible

on Sunday, especially in the northwest part of the Combined Panhandles

where significant snow accumulations are possible, as these locations

will be closer to the center and northwest side of the upper-level

storm. Minor deviations in the storm track will have significant impacts on

the Sunday forecast. The forecasted event still remains a few days out, and the storm is

still offshore in the Pacific, so expect changes in upcoming

forecasts. $$

Special Weather Statement The following areas are affected: Kay

Harper OKZ004>048-050>052-TXZ083>090-112230-

Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-

Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-

Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-

Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-

Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-

Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Marshall-Bryan-Hardeman-

Foard-Wilbarger-Wichita-Knox-Baylor-Archer-Clay-

Including the cities of...Buffalo...Laverne...Alva...Cherokee...

Helena...Carmen...Medford...Pond Creek...Lamont...Wakita...

Ponca City...Blackwell...Shattuck...Arnett...Gage...Fargo...

Woodward...Fairview...Enid...Perry...Cheyenne...Hammon...

Seiling...Vici...Taloga...Leedey...Weatherford...Clinton...

Watonga...Geary...Okeene...Kingfisher...Hennessey...Okarche...

Guthrie...Stillwater...Elk City...Sayre...Cordell...Burns Flat...

Sentinel...Anadarko...Hinton...Yukon...Concho...El Reno...

Mustang...Oklahoma City...Chandler...Stroud...Prague...Meeker...

Davenport...Wellston...Chickasha...Tuttle...Purcell...Newcastle...

Blanchard...Norman...Moore...Shawnee...Seminole...Wewoka...

Holdenville...Wetumka...Hollis...Mangum...Granite...Hobart...

Snyder...Altus...Frederick...Lawton...Duncan...Pauls Valley...

Lindsay...Wynnewood...Sulphur...Davis...Ada...Coalgate...

Walters...Temple...Waurika...Ringling...Ryan...Ardmore...

Tishomingo...Atoka...Marietta...Thackerville...Madill...

Kingston...Durant...Quanah...Crowell...Vernon...Sheppard AFB...

Wichita Falls...Munday...Knox City...Seymour...Archer City...

Holliday...Lakeside City...Scotland...Henrietta

438 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2017 ...Dangerous Winter Storm Possible Friday into Sunday... A slow moving storm system is still on track to affect the

southern plains Friday through Sunday. Heavy rainfall, rain,

freezing rain, and a mix of rain and freezing rain are all

anticipated at times between Friday and Sunday across the region. What we know at this time: * Significant ice accumulations over 0.25 inches are possible

across portions of western, northwestern, and northern

Oklahoma. Elsewhere, lighter ice accumulations are possible,

primarily for locations along and north of the I-44 corridor and

portions of far western north Texas. * Heavy rainfall is expected to develop, primarily on Sunday,

across portions of western north Texas into southern and

southeastern Oklahoma. In response, flooding is possible. * Impacts... hazardous travel conditions can be expected. Power

outages may result from heavy ice accumulations. What can you do now? * Stay up to date with the latest forecasts, check back frequently

for updates. * If you are traveling this weekend, be prepared to change your

plans and make sure you have a safety kit in your car, such as a

blanket, water, a flashlight, and nonperishable food. * Be prepared if you lose power, make sure you have flashlights,

extra batteries, food, and your cell phone charged. $$

