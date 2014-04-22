Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Watch
The following areas are affected:
- Ford
- Pratt
- Pawnee
- Barber
- Stafford
- Edwards
- Kiowa
- Clark
- Comanche
PAWNEE-STAFFORD-FORD-EDWARDS-KIOWA-PRATT-CLARK-COMANCHE-BARBER-
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...LARNED...ST. JOHN...STAFFORD...
MACKSVILLE...DODGE CITY...KINSLEY...LEWIS...GREENSBURG...
HAVILAND...PRATT...ASHLAND...MINNEOLA...COLDWATER...
LAKE COLDWATER...PROTECTION...MEDICINE LODGE...KIOWA
136 PM CST WED JAN 11 2017
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DODGE CITY HAS ISSUED A WINTER
STORM WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON.
* TIMING...PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN FRIDAY EVENING, WITH
MUCH OF THE PRECIPITATION TAKING THE FORM OF FREEZING RAIN.
PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR AN
EXTENDED PERIOD, THROUGH SUNDAY. THE FREEZING RAIN WILL BE MIXED
WITH SLEET AND RAIN AT TIMES. THE WINTRY MIX WILL LIKELY
CONTINUE THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING BEFORE ENDING,
AND THE WINTER STORM WATCH TIME RANGE WILL LIKELY BE EXTENDED
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ON LATER UPDATES.
* MAIN IMPACT...FREEZING RAIN AND POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT ICING.
ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE HALF INCH TO ONE INCH ARE POSSIBLE.
SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES IS POSSIBLE.
* OTHER IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BECOME EXTREMELY DANGEROUS WITH ICE
COVERED ROADWAYS. DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES MAY CAUSE POWER
OUTAGES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT
ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE
LATEST FORECASTS.
Winter Storm Watch
The following areas are affected:
- Kay
- Harper
HARPER-WOODS-ALFALFA-GRANT-KAY-ELLIS-WOODWARD-MAJOR-GARFIELD-
NOBLE-ROGER MILLS-DEWEY-CUSTER-BLAINE-KINGFISHER-LOGAN-PAYNE-
BECKHAM-WASHITA-CADDO-CANADIAN-OKLAHOMA-LINCOLN-GRADY-MCCLAIN-
CLEVELAND-POTTAWATOMIE-HARMON-GREER-KIOWA-JACKSON-COMANCHE-
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...BUFFALO...LAVERNE...ALVA...CHEROKEE...
HELENA...CARMEN...MEDFORD...POND CREEK...LAMONT...WAKITA...
PONCA CITY...BLACKWELL...SHATTUCK...ARNETT...GAGE...FARGO...
WOODWARD...FAIRVIEW...ENID...PERRY...CHEYENNE...HAMMON...
SEILING...VICI...TALOGA...LEEDEY...WEATHERFORD...CLINTON...
WATONGA...GEARY...OKEENE...KINGFISHER...HENNESSEY...OKARCHE...
GUTHRIE...STILLWATER...ELK CITY...SAYRE...CORDELL...BURNS FLAT...
SENTINEL...ANADARKO...HINTON...YUKON...CONCHO...EL RENO...
MUSTANG...OKLAHOMA CITY...CHANDLER...STROUD...PRAGUE...MEEKER...
DAVENPORT...WELLSTON...CHICKASHA...TUTTLE...PURCELL...NEWCASTLE...
BLANCHARD...NORMAN...MOORE...SHAWNEE...HOLLIS...MANGUM...
GRANITE...HOBART...SNYDER...ALTUS...LAWTON
1003 AM CST WED JAN 11 2017
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORMAN HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM
WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT.
* TIMING...EARLY FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
* ICE ACCUMULATION...ICE ACCUMULATIONS OVER ONE-QUARTER
INCH...ESPECIALLY ACROSS PART OF WESTERN AND NORTHERN OKLAHOMA
* WINDS...NORTH WIND 10 TO 15 MPH
* OTHER IMPACTS...ICE ACCUMULATIONS BY LATE FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY
MAY BE ENOUGH TO CAUSE POWER OUTAGES. BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES MAY
BECOME SLICK AND HAZARDOUS...ESPECIALLY ON FRIDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT
ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE
LATEST FORECASTS.
Fire Weather Warning
The following area is affected:
- Harper
HARPER-WOODS-ALFALFA-ELLIS-WOODWARD-MAJOR-ROGER MILLS-DEWEY-
CUSTER-BECKHAM-WASHITA-HARMON-GREER-KIOWA-JACKSON-
1010 AM CST WED JAN 11 2017
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
WINDY CONDITIONS... WARM TEMPERATURES AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA...
AT THE REQUEST OF OKLAHOMA FORESTRY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
IN NORMAN HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM CST THIS EVENING.
* TIMING...THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON.
* WIND...SOUTHWEST TO WEST WIND AT 15 TO 25 MPH... WITH GUSTS TO
AROUND 30 MPH POSSIBLE.
* HUMIDITY...15 TO 20 PERCENT
* TEMPERATURE...HIGHS FROM 72 TO 78 DEGREES.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW...OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
Special Weather Statement
The following areas are affected:
- Texas
- Beaver
OKZ001>003-TXZ001>020-112200-
CIMARRON-TEXAS-BEAVER-DALLAM-SHERMAN-HANSFORD-OCHILTREE-LIPSCOMB-
HARTLEY-MOORE-HUTCHINSON-ROBERTS-HEMPHILL-OLDHAM-POTTER-CARSON-
GRAY-WHEELER-DEAF SMITH-RANDALL-ARMSTRONG-DONLEY-COLLINGSWORTH-
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...BOISE CITY...KEYES...GUYMON...BEAVER...
FORGAN...DALHART...STRATFORD...SPEARMAN...GRUVER...PERRYTON...
BOOKER...HIGGINS...FOLLETT...HARTLEY...CHANNING...DUMAS...
BORGER...MIAMI...CANADIAN...VEGA...AMARILLO...PANHANDLE...
WHITE DEER...PAMPA...SHAMROCK...WHEELER...HEREFORD...CANYON...
CLAUDE...CLARENDON...WELLINGTON
540 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2017
...Unsettled weather expected for the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
this weekend...
Here are some points and updates regarding our winter weather
potential Friday and into the weekend.
The potential for all winter precipitation types remains across the
Panhandles Friday through Sunday, but certainty in precipitation
type remains low, especially for Saturday and Sunday.
Atmospheric models have been trending toward a warmer solution which
we believe will result in temperatures rising above freezing for
some, if not much of the region at times over the weekend.
Warmer conditions may help mitigate this event's total ice and sleet
accumulation. In fact, our latest forecast addresses the potential
for mostly a cold rain at times.
The greatest potential for accumulations of wintry precipitation
will be in the northern parts of the Combined Panhandles although
accumulations are possible all areas.
Significant precipitation amounts are possible. Highest precipitation
totals will likely be in the east and southeast parts of the
Combined Panhandles, and it remains possible much of this will fall
as a very cold rain.
There are only one or two models holding onto colder conditions on
Saturday, so we are still not totally out of the woods for a more
significant icing event.
Currently models are converging on a storm track directly across the
Panhandles on Sunday. An uptick in frozen precipitation is possible
on Sunday, especially in the northwest part of the Combined Panhandles
where significant snow accumulations are possible, as these locations
will be closer to the center and northwest side of the upper-level
storm.
Minor deviations in the storm track will have significant impacts on
the Sunday forecast.
The forecasted event still remains a few days out, and the storm is
still offshore in the Pacific, so expect changes in upcoming
forecasts.
Special Weather Statement
The following areas are affected:
- Kay
- Harper
OKZ004>048-050>052-TXZ083>090-112230-
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-
Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-
Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-
Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-
Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-
Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Marshall-Bryan-Hardeman-
Foard-Wilbarger-Wichita-Knox-Baylor-Archer-Clay-
Including the cities of...Buffalo...Laverne...Alva...Cherokee...
Helena...Carmen...Medford...Pond Creek...Lamont...Wakita...
Ponca City...Blackwell...Shattuck...Arnett...Gage...Fargo...
Woodward...Fairview...Enid...Perry...Cheyenne...Hammon...
Seiling...Vici...Taloga...Leedey...Weatherford...Clinton...
Watonga...Geary...Okeene...Kingfisher...Hennessey...Okarche...
Guthrie...Stillwater...Elk City...Sayre...Cordell...Burns Flat...
Sentinel...Anadarko...Hinton...Yukon...Concho...El Reno...
Mustang...Oklahoma City...Chandler...Stroud...Prague...Meeker...
Davenport...Wellston...Chickasha...Tuttle...Purcell...Newcastle...
Blanchard...Norman...Moore...Shawnee...Seminole...Wewoka...
Holdenville...Wetumka...Hollis...Mangum...Granite...Hobart...
Snyder...Altus...Frederick...Lawton...Duncan...Pauls Valley...
Lindsay...Wynnewood...Sulphur...Davis...Ada...Coalgate...
Walters...Temple...Waurika...Ringling...Ryan...Ardmore...
Tishomingo...Atoka...Marietta...Thackerville...Madill...
Kingston...Durant...Quanah...Crowell...Vernon...Sheppard AFB...
Wichita Falls...Munday...Knox City...Seymour...Archer City...
Holliday...Lakeside City...Scotland...Henrietta
438 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2017
...Dangerous Winter Storm Possible Friday into Sunday...
A slow moving storm system is still on track to affect the
southern plains Friday through Sunday. Heavy rainfall, rain,
freezing rain, and a mix of rain and freezing rain are all
anticipated at times between Friday and Sunday across the region.
What we know at this time:
* Significant ice accumulations over 0.25 inches are possible
across portions of western, northwestern, and northern
Oklahoma. Elsewhere, lighter ice accumulations are possible,
primarily for locations along and north of the I-44 corridor and
portions of far western north Texas.
* Heavy rainfall is expected to develop, primarily on Sunday,
across portions of western north Texas into southern and
southeastern Oklahoma. In response, flooding is possible.
* Impacts... hazardous travel conditions can be expected. Power
outages may result from heavy ice accumulations.
What can you do now?
* Stay up to date with the latest forecasts, check back frequently
for updates.
* If you are traveling this weekend, be prepared to change your
plans and make sure you have a safety kit in your car, such as a
blanket, water, a flashlight, and nonperishable food.
* Be prepared if you lose power, make sure you have flashlights,
extra batteries, food, and your cell phone charged.
$$