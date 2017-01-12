Emergency operations activated due to winter storm
Gov. Brownback has approved a verbal State of Disaster Emergency declaration to facilitate state emergency response operations.
The latest on an ice storm moving into the nation’s midsection
Be prepared for winter weather with safety tips and links to help you be ready.
Even once a storm is over, there’s still a risk for problems.
A significant ice storm will hit Kansas this weekend
Crews across the state of Kansas spent Thursday preparing for a winter storm.
For anyone planning on traveling this weekend, including you chief fans, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.
Kansans preparing in advance for weekend winter storm.
Students can now move into the residence halls a day early on Saturday at noon.
The incoming ice storm could bring hazards, whether you’re at home or in your car.
The energy company said they have crews on stand-by just in case conditions get bad.
If you have leave your car outside during the winter storm, there is a simple solution to help remove the ice easier.
Due to the forecasted winter storm, air travel to and from Wichita may be impacted this weekend.
Forecasts show potential for a serious winter storm across the state this weekend
Colder today, weekend storm on the way
