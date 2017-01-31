St. Jude Dream Home 2017

DERBY, Kansas – KSN is proud to present the second annual St. Jude Dream Home in Kansas. Starting on March 1st, you can reserve a $100 raffle ticket that will enter you for a chance to win the home. There will only be 8,500 tickets available so get yours early.

Nies Homes is currently building the home in Lookout Pointe in The Oaks Communities in Derby.

The home, valued at $420,000 features:

4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths

3,800 estimated square feet

Gourmet kitchen

Luxury master suite

Man cave in garage with bonus room above

Specialty wine and craft rooms in basement

Oversized covered deck

By reserving one of the raffle tickets you will not only be entered to win the home but you will also be entered to win many other prizes. The best prize will be knowing that you have helped St. Jude Children’s Hospital further their mission of helping save the lives of children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.