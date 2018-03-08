Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Warming Through Week’s End

Gradually warming back toward spring with a skiff of rain to come on Saturday.

A crisp winter morning with crystal clear skies and light winds. The kids will want to dress in layers this morning.

The winds crank up a notch today. This leads to a concern for fire danger once again.

Temperatures stay in the refrigerator tonight. Above freezing for most.

Then finally, we’re back in the 70s on Friday. Stronger winds this weekend will aid in high fire danger again. Turning cooler and windy by Sunday.

Saturday’s rain chance still looks pitiful. Most of the moisture stays locked up along and east of the Kansas Turnpike.

Still no major storm systems on the horizon to bring relief to the drought.

Join me on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. — I’ll time out the slim rain chance and help you make your weekend plans! – Laura Bannon

 

 

