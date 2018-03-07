Laura’s Look: Much Needed Wind Break

A much-needed break from the wind on tap today.

Expect a good hair day with winds from the northwest, gusting at times to 20 MPH. This will be more tolerable.

Slightly cooler overall with highs in the 50s under sun drenched skies.

The wind break won’t last for long. We’re not talking hurricane force winds but more of a typical Kansas wind for week’s end. Southerly winds both Thursday and Friday send temperatures back up the ladder.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s rain chance.

Most of the meaningful rain stays to southeast Kansas.

Join Katie, Darren, and me on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. We’ll bring up you to speed on the wicked winds and wildfires from yesterday. – Laura Bannon