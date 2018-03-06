Laura’s Look: Another day of brutal winds

Today’s forecast looks like a carbon copy of yesterday. Intense winds and high fire danger.

Red flag warnings have been posted for most of Kansas and Oklahoma.

We saw what happened near Ashland yesterday. If a grass fire sparks, it will spread quickly and get out of control. This is the case today with gusts up to 60 MPH. If you must smoke, please properly dispose your cigarette butts. This is a serious warning, people’s lives are at risk every time you light up and carelessly throw a cigarette out.

Expect more clouds in northern Kansas as highs top out in the 40s and 50s.

Then FINALLY the winds relax on Wednesday.

No meaningful rain or snow chances through the end of the week. Rain is posted for Saturday in central Kansas although those chances look pitiful. It doesn’t look like this dry pattern will change anytime soon.

I’ll be tracking the intense winds all morning long on KSN News. Make sure to join Katie, Darren, and Laura on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. and again, on KSN News at Noon. – Laura Bannon