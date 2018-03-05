Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Extremely windy; Dangerous fire weather

Even by Kansas standards, it’ll be extremely windy today.

Early this morning wind gusts are in excess 35 MPH in Western Kansas. This is just a taste of what’s to come this afternoon.

Several weather alerts have been issued across Kansas due to the high winds. You can expected sustained winds of 20 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH. Driving will be difficult, especially in high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust can also be expected in western Kansas. Make sure to secure any outdoor patio the next couple of days.

With the wind, comes the fire danger. Any fire will be extremely difficult control, burning should be avoided at all costs. Make sure cigarette butts are properly disposed.

Temperatures drop slightly behind this cold front.

Coming up on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m., I’ll show you how long we’ll be battling the tough winds. – Laura Bannon

