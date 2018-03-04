Western’s Weather Wrap: Extreme Fire Danger through Tuesday

Did you feel it? A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Enid, OK at 5:17 PM, and it shook many in Kansas!

If you didn’t feel the earthquake, then you most likely felt the winds today. They have been very significant yet again – gusting up to 50 mph, and keeping the fire danger very high.

We had a small chance for a spotty storm today, but unfortunately that has all been missing us to the southeast. We can’t rule out a stray shower in the eastern half of the state for the rest of the night, though. Keep an eye on the radar here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

A front will then pass through overnight, bringing clearing skies and cooling temperatures, but continued strong winds, just now out of the northwest.

So it won’t be as warm tomorrow despite the return of sunshine, but the winds aren’t going anywhere – this means that the fire danger will be CRITICAL all across Kansas, so please continue to be cautious!

The winds are so strong that we have advisories, watches, and warnings in place. Don’t worry too much about each one – just know that the winds will be EXTREME all across Kansas tomorrow AND Tuesday. We’re talking sustained at 20-45 mph, gusting up to 60-65 mph…YIKES. This means it will be difficult to drive, especially with high-profile vehicles, and blowing dust will likely reduce visibility, particularly in western Kansas.

Hang on to your hats for the next few days, folks! And I’ll let you know when we finally get some relief from our fire danger, tonight on KSN News at 10.

~Katie the Weather Lady