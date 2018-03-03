Western’s Weather Wrap: Fire Danger & Sunday Storms

Temperatures have been unusually warm today in the 70s and 80s. I hope you’ve gotten outside to enjoy it!

But unfortunately we have had to continue to deal with the very gusty south winds, which has kept our fire danger high.

These winds will stay strong through the night, and with increasing moisture, temperatures will only drop to 50° in many places.

Then another mild and windy day is on the way for tomorrow, very much like today, except with more clouds and a small chance for isolated storms in the eastern half of the state in the evening.

Our Sunday severe weather risk has been moved to the north due to the low chance of storms developing in Kansas, but nonetheless, a strong storm can’t be ruled out through tomorrow night in the green-shaded area.

The main story from now through Monday is the continued fire danger, with *Fire Weather Watches and Warnings* in place all across central and western Kansas, so remain cautious!

I’ll time our possible Sunday storms out coming up on KSN News at 6 and 10, or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady