Western’s Weather Wrap: Warm & Windy Weekend

The winds have been a big problem today, causing several grass fires across the state.

We will stay windy for the rest of the night, too, but that combined with increasing moisture will keep our temperature from falling very much.

Then tomorrow will be similar to today – warm and windy, but with a few more clouds.

Because of the continued strong winds and dry conditions, *Fire Weather Warnings and Watches* remain in effect for mainly western Kansas all the way through Sunday, so please be cautious!

On the flip side, we’re tracking the potential for a few strong to severe storms for the other side of the state Sunday evening. This is our first severe weather risk of the season, so it’s time to get prepared for spring, though thankfully the risk is very low for this weekend.

I’ll time our weekend storms out for you coming up on KSN News at 5, 6, and 10, or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

