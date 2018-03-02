Laura’s Look: Weekend wind & warmth

Windy warmth on the menu this weekend. Add in low humidity and it’s a recipe for extreme fire danger.

Stronger winds today push in spring temperatures with widespread highs in the 60s and 70s.

Fire weather alerts have been issued for parts of Kansas due to the high threat for grass fires.

Saturday will be even warmer. It’ll be difficult to enjoy considering the brutal winds. Fire danger will be high once again.

A storm system to bring rain relief late Sunday into Monday. Some thunder is possible although we’re not expecting severe weather.

After Sunday’s rain chance, it doesn’t look good as far as moisture. We fall back into a dry weather pattern which will aid in worsening drought conditions.