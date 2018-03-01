Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Turning Warmer & Windier

By

It’s been a beautiful day across Kansas, and we’ll keep this cool and quiet weather through the evening, so get out and enjoy it!

Then, after a cold morning, we have even milder temperatures on the way for tomorrow as we climb into the 60s with continued sunny skies. Unfortunately, though, the winds return tomorrow…

Because of this return to gusty south winds, plus the continued dry conditions, *Fire Weather Watches and Warnings* are in place across central and western Kansas, so please be cautious!

Thankfully we do have a rain chance on the way for Sunday evening, but this will generally just be for the eastern half of the state, so western Kansas will miss out again.

A front will then cool us down slightly into the 50s throughout next week, but overall we’re keeping with temperatures at or above normal for the next 7 days.

I’ll have more on our fire danger and upcoming rain chances on KSN News at 5, 6, and 10!

~Katie the Weather Lady

