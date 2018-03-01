Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Weekend fire danger

By under

Wind swept warmth leads to concern for fire danger this weekend.

You’ll notice the cooler changes first thing Thursday morning. To add insult to injury, the winds are making it feel much colder.

4AM Wind Chill

Winds relax through the day. Under sun drenched skies temperatures climb into the 50s.

Thursday Day Planner

The warmer temperatures tomorrow will be a nice treat. The wind on the other hand won’t be too friendly. Winds in excess of 40MPH can be expected. With the stronger winds, Fire Weather Watches have been issued ahead of Friday’s high fire danger threat. This will be a big concern all weekend.

Fire Weather Watch

The dry spell will be broken up with a chance of showers and storms this Sunday. Not everyone will get in on the action. Most of the moisture looks to hug central and eastern Kansas.

Sunday 2PM

If you have outdoor plans this weekend you’ll want to check in with us on Kansas Today. We’ll talk about the warming temperatures as well as Sundays’ rain chance. That’s from 4:30-7 a.m. on Kansas Today. – Laura Bannon

