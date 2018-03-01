Laura’s Look: Weekend fire danger

Wind swept warmth leads to concern for fire danger this weekend.

You’ll notice the cooler changes first thing Thursday morning. To add insult to injury, the winds are making it feel much colder.

Winds relax through the day. Under sun drenched skies temperatures climb into the 50s.

The warmer temperatures tomorrow will be a nice treat. The wind on the other hand won’t be too friendly. Winds in excess of 40MPH can be expected. With the stronger winds, Fire Weather Watches have been issued ahead of Friday’s high fire danger threat. This will be a big concern all weekend.

The dry spell will be broken up with a chance of showers and storms this Sunday. Not everyone will get in on the action. Most of the moisture looks to hug central and eastern Kansas.

The dry spell will be broken up with a chance of showers and storms this Sunday. Not everyone will get in on the action. Most of the moisture looks to hug central and eastern Kansas. – Laura Bannon