Teachman’s Take: Cold Front’s on the Move

We’ve been waiting for the cold front to sweep through the entire state today.  It decided to stall just to the northwest of Wichita until early evening, which is why the metro warmed into the lower 70s.  Now, the front is through and temperatures will tumble overnight.

There is a spotty chance for some drizzle from central into eastern Kansas this evening.

It shouldn’t last too long and quickly sweep out early in the overnight.  Temperatures on Thursday will be the coolest of the week because by Friday we’re headed back up again.

We will stay on the warmer side of things this weekend as spring-like temps and strong winds dominate.  The fire danger will continue to grow.  However, there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms in parts of the state.  Join me tonight on KSN News.  I’ll let you know who could see a raindrop or two and how this could affect your outdoor plans. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

