Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: A Little Rain For Some

By under

Looks like we’ll round out the month of February with springy temperatures and a little rain.

Tuesday starts off sunny and breezy. Clouds sneak in through the day with an increasing chance of light rain showers.

Bus Stop Forecast

Best bet to get wet is on the drive home. Amounts look light, you’ll likely just need to run the windshield wipers on low.

Tuesday 5PM
Tuesday 10PM

Rain chances linger into Wednesday morning. It’ll stay warm enough to where we won’t have to worry about ice or snow.

Wednesday 8AM

Clouds clear out Wednesday night. Noticeably cooler but pleasant through week’s end.

Temperature Trend

I’ll have a detailed timeline of the precipitation on Kansas Today. We’ll also talk about how much rain in my Storm Tracker 3 Forecast. – Laura Bannon

