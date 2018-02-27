Laura’s Look: A Little Rain For Some

Looks like we’ll round out the month of February with springy temperatures and a little rain.

Tuesday starts off sunny and breezy. Clouds sneak in through the day with an increasing chance of light rain showers.

Best bet to get wet is on the drive home. Amounts look light, you’ll likely just need to run the windshield wipers on low.

Rain chances linger into Wednesday morning. It’ll stay warm enough to where we won’t have to worry about ice or snow.

Clouds clear out Wednesday night. Noticeably cooler but pleasant through week’s end.

– Laura Bannon