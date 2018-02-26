Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: More Spring Warmth, Spotty Showers

By under

It’s a new work week as temperatures have turned a warmer direction.  All across the state, temps warmed into the 60s!

We will be able to ride this mild stretch a little longer this week.

There is a slight chance for a few showers and a random rumble or two Tuesday into Wednesday.

The main focus for any moisture will be in central and eastern Kansas.

Unfortunately, where we have had a high fire risk this week in western Kansas won’t see much in the way of rain nor snow over the next week.

Temps will take a slight hit as a cold front comes through by mid-week.  We’ll fall away from the 60s and back into the 50s, but briefly.  Heading into the weekend, temps will rebound again.  Join me tonight on KSN News.  I’ll let you know how much warmer it gets and if our drought will improve at all heading into March. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s