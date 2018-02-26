Teachman’s Take: More Spring Warmth, Spotty Showers

It’s a new work week as temperatures have turned a warmer direction. All across the state, temps warmed into the 60s!

We will be able to ride this mild stretch a little longer this week.

There is a slight chance for a few showers and a random rumble or two Tuesday into Wednesday.

The main focus for any moisture will be in central and eastern Kansas.

Unfortunately, where we have had a high fire risk this week in western Kansas won’t see much in the way of rain nor snow over the next week.

Temps will take a slight hit as a cold front comes through by mid-week. We’ll fall away from the 60s and back into the 50s, but briefly. Heading into the weekend, temps will rebound again. Join me tonight on KSN News. I’ll let you know how much warmer it gets and if our drought will improve at all heading into March. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman