Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Windy warmth

By under

Warm and windy weather is back in full swing meaning fire danger will be high. Rain chances return mid-week.

Strong winds on Monday will lead to serious concerns about fire danger. Wind gusts are expected to hit hard, up to 40 MPH.  A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for western Kansas due to critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged. Do not carelessly throw cigarettes out the window.

Red Flag Warnings

Despite the wind, it’ll be comfortable with highs in the 60s.

Kansas Today

The wind will be whipping around tonight, keeping temperatures up.

Kansas Tonight

A cold front drops in on Tuesday. With the wind shift, this could make conditions tough for fire fighters.

Showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday 5PM

It’s not a drought busting rain but chances linger through Wednesday.

Wednesday 8AM
Wednesday Noon

Slightly cooler for mid-week then warming again. Remember as temperatures go up for week’s end, so does the fire danger.

I’ll have your forecast all morning long on Kansas Today and again on KSN News at Noon. – Laura Bannon

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s