Laura’s Look: Windy warmth

Warm and windy weather is back in full swing meaning fire danger will be high. Rain chances return mid-week.

Strong winds on Monday will lead to serious concerns about fire danger. Wind gusts are expected to hit hard, up to 40 MPH. A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for western Kansas due to critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged. Do not carelessly throw cigarettes out the window.

Despite the wind, it’ll be comfortable with highs in the 60s.

The wind will be whipping around tonight, keeping temperatures up.

A cold front drops in on Tuesday. With the wind shift, this could make conditions tough for fire fighters.

Showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.

It’s not a drought busting rain but chances linger through Wednesday.

Slightly cooler for mid-week then warming again. Remember as temperatures go up for week’s end, so does the fire danger.

