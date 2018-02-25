Western’s Weather Wrap: Feeling Like Spring

It’s been a beautiful Sunday in Wichita, so I hope you got the chance to get outside and enjoy it!

Skies will be clearing with light winds for the rest of the night, though, allowing temperatures to once again fall into the teens and 20s.

So it’ll be a cold start to your Monday, but we will recover significantly by the afternoon as temperatures soar into the 50s and 60s with abundant sunshine and very gusty south winds.

Unfortunately, with these gusty winds and dry conditions, we already have *Fire Weather Warnings and Watches* in place for particularly central/western Kansas for tomorrow. Please be cautious!

Then we get a chance for rain back in the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday, especially for central/eastern Kansas. It won’t be a lot – but we’ll take whatever we can get!

I’ll have more details on the warm and windy week ahead with these rain chances, coming up on KSN News at 5! Or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady