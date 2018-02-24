Western’s Weather Wrap: Clearing Out & Warming Up

After drizzle, freezing drizzle, and snow across Kansas this morning, the radar is now quiet in Kansas. All of the rain and snow have moved well off to the east.

And the skies are clearing to go along with it! We’re getting a beautiful sun-filled sunset this evening after a completely overcast day.

These clearing skies and weakening winds will allow our temperatures to drop significantly tonight, though, as we fall down into the teens and 20s.

But this return to sunshine will warm us nicely tomorrow as we get back up into the 40s and 50s with just slightly breezy winds.

There is a downside to the warming temperatures, though… Winds will be increasing again, and it’s still very dry, so a *Fire Weather Watch* has already been issued for central/western Kansas for Monday.

But, thankfully we do have a chance for rain next week too. I’ll have the details on KSN News at 6 and 10, or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady