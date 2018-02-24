Laura’s Look: Saturday Morning Freezing Drizzle

Our weekend storm system is moving through and causing problems on roadways early this morning.

The temperature in Wichita is flirting with the critical 32 degree mark. This is eliminating the ice threat here. If traveling, keep an eye on the thermometer. A one degree change means we’re working with a completely different animal.

Roads are slick elsewhere with sub-freezing temperatures. A few accidents have been reported in Dodge City.

Freezing drizzle will slowly wind down and clear out this afternoon.

The forecast calls for a late weekend rally. Warming nicely tomorrow with highs in the 50s. Slap on sunshine and we’re in for a delightful day!

We bounce back to the 60s this week with rain/thunder returning late Tuesday into Wednesday.