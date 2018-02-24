Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Saturday Morning Freezing Drizzle

By under

Our weekend storm system is moving through and causing problems on roadways early this morning.

6:50AM Radar

The temperature in Wichita is flirting with the critical 32 degree mark. This is eliminating the ice threat here. If traveling, keep an eye on the thermometer. A one degree change means we’re working with a completely different animal.

5AM Metro Temps

Roads are slick elsewhere with sub-freezing temperatures. A few accidents have been reported in Dodge City.

5AM Temps

Freezing drizzle will slowly wind down and clear out this afternoon.

Saturday Noon
Saturday 5PM

The forecast calls for a late weekend rally. Warming nicely tomorrow with highs in the 50s. Slap on sunshine and we’re in for a delightful day!

Weekend Forecast

We bounce back to the 60s this week with rain/thunder returning late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wichita Weekly

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s