Teachman’s Take: Rain, Freezing Rain and Snow Coming

Our next storm system is here! This evening we’re tracking rain showers across south central and southeastern Kansas.

This is moving to the northeast. As the evening continues, we will be watching the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. This is where I’m expecting more rain, freezing rain and snow to develop.

Temperatures will once again tell the tale of what you’ll see in your hometown.

Looks like temps for the Wichita metro will stay above freezing, keeping roads wet.

Western Kansas will briefly see freezing drizzle that will change to all snow.

The heaviest accumulations will be in far northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska. North central Kansas will begin with freezing drizzle that will pick up in intensity overnight.

Eventually, it will briefly change to all snow by midday Saturday.

By Saturday evening, this storm will be moving out.

Please keep an eye on the roads overnight and through Saturday as travel will be slick in spots across the state.

Later in the weekend as skies clear, temps will rebound back into the 40s and 50s. Join me tonight on KSN News for an hour by hour look at this weekend’s storm. Plus, we’ll check out next week’s weather which shows more signs of spring. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman