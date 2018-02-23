Laura’s Look: Rain & Snow Chances Saturday

Patchy freezing fog may slow you down this morning. This will also aid in additional slick spots. It is very cold, treat all wet-looking surfaces as if they are frozen. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for part of Kansas.

Clouds hold strong today but we’ll see some pokes of sunshine as temperatures climb to the 40s.

After a brief break from winter weather, another storm system strolls in overnight.

While most of us are sleeping, a wintry mix to snow will overspread western Kansas. Rain showers can be expected around the Metro. Temperatures are critical during this time period. Make sure you’re connected to us at KSN by downloading our KSN Storm Tracker 3 Everywhere App.

This system is a quick mover and will clear from west to east.

Snow totals aren’t all that impressive. Expect the highest amounts across northwest Kansas. On top of the snow in northern Kansas, a light glaze of ice is possible. This could make travel tricky during this time period. Please plan accordingly. *No snow in the Metro, just rain.*

The rest of the weekend looks pleasant with sunshine returning Sunday.

We’re tracking the road and weather conditions coming up on Kansas Today! There are several delays you need to know about before you head out the door, click here for the list. —- Laura Bannon