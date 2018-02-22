Teachman’s Take: Tracking Another Winter Storm

A few areas of freezing drizzle and rain will linger early this evening. As this departs, freezing fog will form across much of the state.

Locations that saw more freezing rain and sleet this week will have the greatest concern for freezing fog through the Friday morning commute. Please be careful while walking or driving as conditions will be slick.

We will have a nice breather Friday afternoon with warming temps.

The ice we got this week should melt. However, the break won’t last long. Another winter storm arrives Friday night into Saturday.

Before its arrival, a Winter Storm Watch is already in effect for NW Kansas and SW Nebraska.

This is where most of the snow will fall. Elsewhere across the state, location will be key because it will determine what you get from this storm.

Wichita begins with rain and a light wintry mix.

Temps will continue to climb overnight into Saturday changing it all over to rain for the metro.

However, snow will favor the western part of the state with a rain/snow mixture in northcentral Kansas. We will be tracking this developing storm. Be sure to join us tonight on KSN News for a look at potential snowfall amounts and how this storm will affect your weekend plans. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman