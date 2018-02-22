Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Ice Threat Not Over

We are waking up to a wintry mess. Cars and roads are covered in ice. Please plan accordingly and give yourself enough time to get to your final destination this morning.

Also, there are several school closures and delays, click here for a full list.

Parking Lot Ice

Early this morning, I am tracking another wave of freezing rain. This could add a thin layer of ice to the current mess. The moisture is streaming to the northeast and will ride along the Kansas Turnpike. I strongly suggest anyone with travel plans to go to Topeka or Kansas City to wait it out.

3:30AM Radar

Once this batch moves out, we’ll catch a brief break. There will be some areas of freezing fog/mist/drizzle by lunch time but nothing meaningful.

Thursday 11AM

The final round of precipitation streams in this afternoon. All forms of wintry weather is expected and could make roads worse.

Thursday 5PM

It’s not until late this evening when everything clears out.

Thursday 10PM

The Friday morning commute will be slick, especially side roads. This is the day we’ll see some sunshine and temperatures warming into the 50s! That will be a nice treat.

Friday 9AM

Don’t get too comfortable though. Another storm system is on tap for Saturday. Expect a variety precipitation. Right now, it appears that anything that falls in the Metro will be in liquid form.

Saturday 8AM

Make sure to join me on Kansas Today, I’m keeping a close eye on the weather conditions in your backyard! Katie and Darren will also have the latest on road conditions as well as school closings. – Laura Bannon

