Teachman’s Take: Winter Storm with Freezing Rain, Sleet and Snow Takes Aim

It’s here! This evening we have heard of several reports of freezing rain around the Wichita Metro.

There is also freezing rain falling in Maize which is accumulating on cars. We’re even seeing that in our parking lot here at KSN. This is just the beginning of what will be an icy night across much of Kansas.

Freezing rain, sleet and snow are all likely overnight and into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Temps won’t change much overnight as we hover in the 20s which will only add insult to injury with slick roads. I cannot stress enough, PLEASE be careful while driving or even walking down your front steps.

This round will taper off by the Thursday morning commute. However, slick spots will linger. There will be another surge of moisture later in the afternoon.

Once again, I expect freezing rain and sleet. Snow is also likely in extreme northern Kansas.

Friday, we’ll get a break and see a little sunshine. However, it won’t last long because another storm system moves in for Saturday. Some will see rain showers and others will get a wintry mix. Join me tonight on KSN News for a look at this messy setup as we help you prepare for the Thursday morning commute. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman