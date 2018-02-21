Laura’s Look: Another Wintry Mess Wednesday/Thursday

For the most part, roads are in good shape this morning with isolated slick spots. It’s the side roads that are a problem. Please plan accordingly and take it slow.

Stinging wind drives wind chills deep into the basement early Tuesday. Make sure the kids are bundled up before heading out the door.

Today will be quiet and cold. A wintry mix could develop early in the afternoon but the real focus is Wednesday evening.

A wintry mix, including freezing rain will develop along the Kansas and Oklahoma state line and spread north.

Just like Tuesday morning, moisture will ride the Kansas turnpike. Current thinking is that there will be more snow with this batch, especially in north central and northeast Kansas.

Wintry precipitation to linger into Thursday morning before winding down before daybreak.

After a brief lull, a wintry mix to snow will overspread northern Kansas. Minor accumulations are possible along and north of I-70.

Expecting moisture to slide across much of central and eastern Kansas for the drive home on Thursday. This could lead to additional slick spots.

Once this batch races out of the state, we’re setting the stage for calmer conditions first thing Friday.

Overall, the rest of the week looks sloppy. There is another storm system we’re tracking for Saturday that will bring rain and snow to parts of Kansas.

Make sure to check in with us frequently as things are expected to change. I’ll have your forecast on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. — Laura Bannon