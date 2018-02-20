Teachman’s Take: More Icy Weather to Come

The storm system responsible for bringing freezing rain, sleet, thunder and snow to much of the state is departing. Things will quiet and cool down overnight. Temps will be dangerously cold with the wind factored in to the tune of subzero wind chills.

While most of your Wednesday will be fine, cloudy and cold, we’re awaiting our next winter storm. In anticipation of this, a new Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Kansas, including the Wichita area, beginning at 3 PM Wednesday and continuing through 6 AM Thursday.

Once again, freezing rain and sleet will be our primary concerns.

I think we’ll also see a bit more snow as it battles with the wintry mix tomorrow night.

Please be careful while traveling and stay with us for updates as we get closer.

I see another batch of a wintry mix Thursday evening into the early morning hours of Friday.

This will also lead to additional slick spots. Then, there’s another storm for Saturday that begins as rain and snow in western Kansas and works east across the state by afternoon. Temps should warm up enough for central Kansas to keep this as rain. We’ll be watching it closely. Be sure to get the latest road conditions and weather forecast tonight on KSN News. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman