Laura’s Look: Slippery morning commute

If you parked your car outside, you will walk out to a sheet of ice on your car. Please give yourself time to scrape it all off. Early this morning roads are wet around Kansas with ice accumulating on bridges and overpasses. This will make for a messy Tuesday morning commute. For a live look at radar, click here.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon today, including Wichita. Areas shaded in purple can expect a thin glaze of ice on elevated surfaces.

Early morning temperatures are holding steady in the 20s. This means any ice that accumulates will stick around.

A wave of moisture is expected to spread across central Kansas. Plan on a wintry mix, including freezing drizzle and sleet with this activity. Don’t be surprised if you hear a clap of thunder. Farther to southeast Kansas, look for showers and embedded storms.

Conditions will improve from west to east. By 8 AM, most of the activity should be across eastern Kansas.

Although we desperately need the moisture, the timing of this event is not favorable. Please be extremely careful if you must travel.

Clouds break for some afternoon sunshine. It’ll be a struggle to warm this afternoon with highs in the 30s.

Make sure to join us on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. we’ll have the latest road conditions and weather information. Be safe out there! – Laura Bannon