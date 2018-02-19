Weather Blog

Laura's Look: Battle of the seasons

Another drop in temperatures early this week with several opportunities for moisture.

It’s a battle of the seasons early this morning. While we’re enjoying the spring-like temperatures in the Metro, it’s vastly colder to the northwest.

3AM Temps

Scattered showers and storms are on tap for areas along and east of the Kansas turnpike this afternoon and evening. Small hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain can be expected in the stronger storms.

Monday Afternoon

Then if storms in February and wild temperature swings wasn’t enough for you… By tonight, winter weather returns to northern Kansas. The main concern is for freezing drizzle.

Tuesday Morning

There are several opportunities for moisture this week, mainly for central and eastern Kansas. Make sure to check back with us frequently throughout the week as things are expected to change.

I’ll have your work week forecast on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. – Laura Bannon

 

