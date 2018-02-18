Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Wild Temperature Swings Ahead

By under

The winds were a huge problem today, gusting up to 60 mph, and resulted in a few grass fires.

But it did bring us another day with mild temperatures, as highs soared into mainly the 60s and 70s.

But temperatures are going to be all over the place for the next couple of days. A front will be moving in from the north tonight, bringing colder temperatures to northern counties, but keeping us unusually mild in southern Kansas to start the work and school week.

Then, what’s even weirder, is that the front will stall out halfway across the state, keeping northern Kansas chilly tomorrow, but also keeping southern Kansas mild. The cold front won’t completely pass through until Tuesday morning.

The warmth and moisture out ahead of this front is actually going to bring a small chance for some spotty rain and even thunderstorms across southcentral Kansas Monday, especially for areas southeast of Wichita.

Then as the front passes through Monday night, there will be an increase in these showers and rumbles, potentially changing to freezing rain briefly, so be cautious of possible slick spots Tuesday morning.

And we have a few more rain chances throughout the week. Get the details in my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s