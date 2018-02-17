Western’s Weather Wrap: Extreme Fire Danger Sunday

It’s been a beautiful Saturday across the state with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures, so I hope you got out and enjoyed it!

We will generally stay quiet through the night with mainly clear skies and chilly temperatures, but winds will be increasing, especially in western Kansas late.

The winds will then become a HUGE problem tomorrow out of the south at 20-35 mph, but it will keep us warm in the 60s and 70s with just a few more clouds.

Because of the strong winds and continued dry conditions, the fire danger will be EXTREME Sunday, so please be exceptionally cautious, particularly in central/western Kansas.

Thankfully we will then see an increase in moisture Sunday night into Monday across central/eastern Kansas, bringing a small chance for some spotty showers in mainly southcentral counties.

But then a major cold front arrives on Monday… I’ll have the details on this tonight on KSN News at 10, or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady