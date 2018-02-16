Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Brief return to Winter

Typical February weather is back. However, it will be short-lived.

Today’s Setup

You’ll notice the changes the second you step out the door. Temperatures are 20 to 30 degrees colder compared to where we were yesterday at this time.

Temp Change

Chilly sunshine for this Friday with highs in the 40s. Winds relax through the day.

Kansas Today

By tonight, temperatures tumble back into the 20s. There is a small chance for showers and flurries southeast of the Kansas Turnpike early Saturday morning. Most, if not all of the KSN viewing area will stay dry.

Saturday Morning

The winter chill will be a distant memory by Saturday. It’s back to sunshine and spring-like temperatures once again. With the rising temperatures on Sunday, grass fires will be a concern.

Weekend Forecast

Join us on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. — we’ll look ahead to a more active weather pattern for next week. – Laura Bannon

