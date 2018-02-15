Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Winter’s Quick Visit

By under

A cold front has been working across the state today.  Temps out ahead of it were able to warm up into the 60s and 70s.  This evening, it also helped to produce some sprinkles and light rain showers in parts of southcentral and southeastern Kansas.

These showers aren’t much, but we’ll take anything we can get at this point.  They will quickly move to the northeast and be out of our viewing area shortly after sunset.

Overnight, colder air will drop us back into the freezer.

Winds will stay from the north for part of Friday which will suppress our high temperatures.

By afternoon, winds will change direction and usher in much warmer conditions for the weekend.

By Sunday, highs in parts of the state will return to the 70s.  But, it won’t last long before another wintry blast is timed out for early next week.  While some showers and flurries are possible, the moisture honestly looks pitiful for us.  The decent rains will form to the southeast of Kansas in parts of Missouri, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

Join me tonight on KSN News for a look at where the drought stands and if there will be any improvements over the next couple of weeks. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s