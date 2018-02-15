Teachman’s Take: Winter’s Quick Visit

A cold front has been working across the state today. Temps out ahead of it were able to warm up into the 60s and 70s. This evening, it also helped to produce some sprinkles and light rain showers in parts of southcentral and southeastern Kansas.

These showers aren’t much, but we’ll take anything we can get at this point. They will quickly move to the northeast and be out of our viewing area shortly after sunset.

Overnight, colder air will drop us back into the freezer.

Winds will stay from the north for part of Friday which will suppress our high temperatures.

By afternoon, winds will change direction and usher in much warmer conditions for the weekend.

By Sunday, highs in parts of the state will return to the 70s. But, it won’t last long before another wintry blast is timed out for early next week. While some showers and flurries are possible, the moisture honestly looks pitiful for us. The decent rains will form to the southeast of Kansas in parts of Missouri, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

Join me tonight on KSN News for a look at where the drought stands and if there will be any improvements over the next couple of weeks. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman