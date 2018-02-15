Laura’s Look: Record Watch

If we’re going to send out the spring weather, might as well send it out in style.

It’ll be a gray Thursday with unseasonably mild temperatures in the 70s. Areas of drizzle possible. Records in southern Kansas are in jeopardy.

By this evening, flurries and light snow will fall across northwest Kansas. Little to no accumulation expected. Then comes the big drop.

Temperatures tumble back into the teens and 20s first thing Friday morning. On top of that stiff north winds will prompt for bitter chills. Heavy coats are a must.

After a brief return to winter, another warming trend gets underway just in time for the weekend.

The wild temperature swings last all the way into next week with minor rain chances in the forecast, I’ll explain coming up on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. – Laura Bannon