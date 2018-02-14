Teachman’s Take: Spring Lasts a Little Longer

This certainly warmed the heart today — our temperatures! We have warmed into the upper 60s and 70s across most of Kansas. Even Wichita got into the lower 70s this afternoon. We’re not finished with this just yet. As a cold front approaches the state on Thursday, temps will be even warmer. A few cities are in jeopardy of breaking their record highs including Wichita.

In addition to the warmth, we will be battling some gusty winds.

When it comes to moisture, we will have some drizzle Thursday before the front arrives. Any showers look to stay to the east of I-135 and favor the state line of Kansas and Missouri.

The winds of change will arrive by evening. There could be a few flurries and light snow showers in northwest Kansas. Any accumulations will be minor.

The rest of the state will get robbed for any beneficial rain or snow on this one.

Temps will drop heading into Friday, but we should be able to recover quickly over the weekend.

We will continue to flirt with spring heading into next week with only limited amounts of moisture next Monday into Tuesday. Join me tonight on KSN News for a look at our roller coaster ride of temps and if we’ll ever break this dry cycle in the short term. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman