Laura’s Look: Taste of Spring

Started this week off at the bottom and now we’re headed to the top!

Areas of patchy dense fog reported early this morning. Fog to linger through the first half of the day.

A gorgeous mid-February afternoon on tap with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Widespread highs in the 70s.

With the windy warmth we’ll have to watch for grass fires. Vegetation remains extremely dry. The warm temperatures and wind gusts to 35-40 mph will make for an elevated fire danger threat this afternoon.

The warmth peaks tomorrow. This is the day we could break a record in the Metro. Thursday forecast = 74 Record = 72 (1947).

Then comes the cold for Friday. Temperatures tumble back into the 30s and 40s for week’s end. It will definitely feel harsh but it won’t be nearly as bitter as it has been in previous weeks.

There is a small chance for flurries in northwest Kansas during this transition period. Otherwise, that’s it. Still no meaningful moisture to look ahead to for the next 7 days.

The cold doesn’t look to last very long. In fact, the weekend looks fantastic! I’ll have your forecast on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. – Laura Bannon