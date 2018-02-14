Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Taste of Spring

By under

Started this week off at the bottom and now we’re headed to the top!

Areas of patchy dense fog reported early this morning. Fog to linger through the first half of the day.

A gorgeous mid-February afternoon on tap with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Widespread highs in the 70s.

Kansas Today

With the windy warmth we’ll have to watch for grass fires. Vegetation remains extremely dry. The warm temperatures and wind gusts to 35-40 mph will make for an elevated fire danger threat this afternoon.

Elevated Fire Danger

The warmth peaks tomorrow. This is the day we could break a record in the Metro. Thursday forecast = 74 Record = 72 (1947).

Temperature Trend

Then comes the cold for Friday. Temperatures tumble back into the 30s and 40s for week’s end. It will definitely feel harsh but it won’t be nearly as bitter as it has been in previous weeks.

There is a small chance for flurries in northwest Kansas during this transition period. Otherwise, that’s it. Still no meaningful moisture to look ahead to for the next 7 days.

Thursday Evening

The cold doesn’t look to last very long. In fact, the weekend looks fantastic! I’ll have your forecast on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. – Laura Bannon

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s