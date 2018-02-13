Teachman’s Take: Hello Spring!

With strong winds from the south, temps were able to warm into the 50s and 60s across much of the state this afternoon. These will be a distant memory by Wednesday as even warmer air takes over.

There will be widespread 70s during our peak heating hours. Winds are also expected to stay on the gusty side, so we’ll have to watch for the potential for grass fires.

When it comes to moisture this week, it still looks depressing. There is one system passing to our southeast overnight.

Southcentral Kansas will get some patchy fog, but that’s it as showers will develop over southeast Kansas and quickly move across the state line into Missouri.

We’ll get another unseasonably warm day on Thursday before it’s back to reality by the end of the work week. Highs will drop to just under seasonal norms, so it won’t be nearly as bitter as other temps we’ve dealt with this season.

Rain and snow chances remain slim over the next 7 to 10 days as temperatures continue to ebb and flow between the warmth and the cold. If you’re hoping to get outdoors for the weekend, I’ll let you know what to expect and how many layers to wear on KSN News tonight. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman