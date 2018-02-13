Laura’s Look: More springy than wintry here

Some of the warmest air we have seen in quite a while heads this way tomorrow. It doesn’t look like record warmth at this time but something to keep an eye on.

Noticeably warmer this Tuesday with stronger winds from the southeast.

Temperatures trend even warmer through Wednesday. The spring feeling lingers into Thursday.

Thursday will be a day where we see a wide range of temperatures across the state. This is when our next cold front drops in.

Reality settles back in first thing Friday morning. Talk about a weather whiplash.

Still no meaningful moisture to talk about this week. While there is a small chance of flurries for northern Kansas, the rest of the state remains bone dry.

