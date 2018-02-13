Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: More springy than wintry here

By under

Some of the warmest air we have seen in quite a while heads this way tomorrow. It doesn’t look like record warmth at this time but something to keep an eye on.

Noticeably warmer this Tuesday with stronger winds from the southeast.

Kansas Today

Temperatures trend even warmer through Wednesday. The spring feeling lingers into Thursday.

Temp Trend

Thursday will be a day where we see a wide range of temperatures across the state. This is when our next cold front drops in.

Thursday Temperatures

Reality settles back in first thing Friday morning. Talk about a weather whiplash.

Friday Morning

Still no meaningful moisture to talk about this week. While there is a small chance of flurries for northern Kansas, the rest of the state remains bone dry.

I’ll have your Storm Tracker 3 Forecast all morning long on Kansas Today from 4:30  to 7 a.m. and again coming up KSN News at Noon. – Laura Bannon

