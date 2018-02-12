Teachman’s Take: Temps Are Looking Up!

We’ve had our fair share of wild extremes when it comes to temperatures this winter. This week will be no different. However, it will be some of the warmest air we’ve seen in a while. We already started the warming trend today, even though it still felt chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Tomorrow, temps will be milder with stronger southeasterly winds.

We will continue to climb to more spring-like weather through Thursday. Highs will eventually get into the lower 70s, even for Wichita, by Wednesday.

It will be a few degrees cooler on Thursday, but it will still feel incredible for mid-February.

A front comes through Thursday. Once again, this hardly has ANY moisture to work with. I can see northwest Kansas getting a few flurries along with northcentral Kansas. The southern half will miss out completely.

Once the front passes through, temps will dip, but it won’t be as bitter as other temperature readings this winter. Join me tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10 for the latest on our roller coaster ride this week and if there is any hope for substantial moisture. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman