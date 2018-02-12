Laura’s Look: Chilly Today; Warming Mid-Week

After a weekend of snow and cold weather, temperatures will be going back up! There really isn’t any particularly cold air in the extended forecast either.

We’re off to a very cold start in the teens under mostly clear skies. Wind chills dipping into the single digits, dress warm!

More sunshine with warming temperatures this afternoon.

Not nearly as bitter tonight as temperatures drop back into the 20s.

Temperatures climb through the 50s tomorrow and even into the 60s by mid-week. A 20 degree drop in temperatures can be expected on Friday with yet again, another warming trend to follow.

I’m searching high and low for a chance of rain with these wild temperature swings, let’s talk about this on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. and again on KSN News at Noon. – Laura Bannon