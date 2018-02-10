Western’s Weather Wrap: Snow Tonight, Sunday Sunshine

A *Winter Weather Advisory* remains in effect for northern and western Kansas until 3 AM tonight.

You can see the deteriorating road conditions due to the heavy snow along I-70. Reduced visibility and slick roads will continue to be a problem in particularly northwestern Kansas through the evening, so be cautious!

The snow is slowly progressing southeastward, and it is heavy at times. We’ve already had reports of 2-5″ in our northwestern counties. Get the latest radar view right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

For Wichita, just expect continued cold temperatures and breezy winds for the rest of the night, with some flurries moving through late and exiting tomorrow morning.

For the rest of the state, the snow will be wrapping up in northwest Kansas soon, moving into southwest and northcentral Kansas overnight, still moderate at times.

The snow will then continue to diminish as it progresses southeast towards Wichita early tomorrow morning, but up to a dusting will still be possible in the Metro.

Elsewhere, 1-3″ of snow is expected in southwest and northcentral Kansas through the rest of the night.

Then the clouds and flurries exit tomorrow morning, bringing us sunshine, lighter winds, and not-as-cold temperatures to end the weekend.

Be sure to tune in to KSN News at 10 for the latest on the ongoing snow, or you can always watch my most recent forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady