Western’s Weather Wrap: Snowy & Frigid Weekend Ahead

Our cold front has arrived this morning, bringing wind chills down into the teens and single digits.

And we will stay cold all throughout the day with highs in the 20s and 30s, partly cloudy skies, and strong north winds making it feel even colder.

Our winds will stay gusty through tomorrow too, keeping our wind chills frigid – we’ll start out below zero tomorrow morning, and we’ll hardly recover through the afternoon!

We’ll also be tracking snow to go along with the cold. First, expect a light wintry mix in our far southeastern counties with some light snow in northern Kansas tonight into tomorrow morning. Then the main show arrives tomorrow afternoon and evening as heavier snow moves into northern and central Kansas.

This snow will then progress southeastward Saturday night into Sunday morning, but will generally fizzle out as it makes its way through the Wichita Metro. Be on the lookout for slick roads and reduced visibility causing hazardous driving conditions this weekend!

Overall, snowfall totals are expected to be similar to what we’ve seen from the past few snow events in Kansas. 2-4″ in northern/central counties with isolated higher amounts, a Dusting-2″ in central/southwestern Kansas, then just a dusting for Wichita and southeastern counties.

I’ll time all of this out for you coming up on KSN News at Noon, or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady