Teachman’s Take: Weekend Winter Weather Advisory

The Arctic air is here and the clouds are in the process of thickening up. It’s just a matter of time before the snow follows suit. Right now, it’s across the state line in Nebraska.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Sunday morning for parts of NW Kansas, SW Nebraska and extreme southeastern Kansas.

Travel will be tricky overnight through Sunday morning in these areas.

Light snow will approach the Kansas/Nebraska state line after midnight. There will also be areas of freezing drizzle over SE Kansas. This wave will be brief and wrap up around dawn on Saturday.

The main part of the storm arrives Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. NW Kansas and SW Nebraska will feel the effects first. This snow will track to the southeast and approach Wichita Saturday night.

Amounts for the Wichita metro will be from a dusting to 2″. Heavier amounts will favor I-70.

Stay with the KSN Storm Tracker 3 weather team as we monitor this storm and road conditions over the weekend. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman