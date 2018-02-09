Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Saturday Snow Chances

A cold front is on the move this morning. There is a 31 degree spread in temperatures from McCook to Elkhart.

4AM Temps

Temperatures won’t really go up from here either. Bitter chills in the 20s can be expected this afternoon.

Kansas Today

Tonight into Saturday morning we’re keeping an eye on the potential for a wintry mix, including freezing drizzle. Most of this should stay confined to southeast Kansas — messy travel is possible. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy and frigid in the teens.

8AM Saturday

Increasing snow chances through the day on Saturday starting in northern Kansas.

Saturday 5PM

Snow to spread from north to south through the evening.

Saturday 10PM

Look for the snow to wrap up early Sunday morning with sunny skies by the end of the day.

Sunday 10AM

Yet again, most of the snow will stack up in northern Kansas with 2-4″ along and north of I-70. Less than 2″ for southern Kansas.

Snowfall

Make sure to stick with the KSN Storm Tracker 3 Weather team this weekend as we track this winter blast. I’ll have your forecast coming up on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m.  – Laura Bannon

