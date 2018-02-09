Laura’s Look: Saturday Snow Chances

A cold front is on the move this morning. There is a 31 degree spread in temperatures from McCook to Elkhart.

Temperatures won’t really go up from here either. Bitter chills in the 20s can be expected this afternoon.

Tonight into Saturday morning we’re keeping an eye on the potential for a wintry mix, including freezing drizzle. Most of this should stay confined to southeast Kansas — messy travel is possible. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy and frigid in the teens.

Increasing snow chances through the day on Saturday starting in northern Kansas.

Snow to spread from north to south through the evening.

Look for the snow to wrap up early Sunday morning with sunny skies by the end of the day.

Yet again, most of the snow will stack up in northern Kansas with 2-4″ along and north of I-70. Less than 2″ for southern Kansas.

Make sure to stick with the KSN Storm Tracker 3 Weather team this weekend as we track this winter blast. I’ll have your forecast coming up on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. – Laura Bannon