Western’s Weather Wrap: Friday Front, Saturday Snow

Our weekly drought monitor shows increasing Extreme Drought across southwest Kansas, with most of the state in desperate need of some good moisture!

We definitely won’t be getting that today, though. It’s nice and mild with lots of sunshine, but unfortunately the dry conditions and breezy winds has elevated the fire danger for today, so be cautious.

Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts, because a blast of cold air is on the way for tomorrow, bringing falling temperatures for our Friday.

And along with the cold air, snow showers will move in on Saturday. The best chances for accumulating snow will be in northern Kansas, with the potential for a wintry mix in our southeastern counties.

I’ll have the latest on potential snowfall totals on KSN News at Noon, or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

 

 

