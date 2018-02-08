Laura’s Look: Calendar says Winter; Feels like Spring

What goes up, must come down. That’s exactly what will happen to our temperatures in the coming days.

Expect a big bump in temperatures today with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Then it’s a weather whiplash! Another arctic front plows through tomorrow sending temperatures down the drain.

We’ll go from spring to winter in just two days.

Next chance for snow moves into the state on Saturday. Once again, northern Kansas has the best shot at snow.

– Laura Bannon