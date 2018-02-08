Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Calendar says Winter; Feels like Spring

By under

What goes up, must come down. That’s exactly what will happen to our temperatures in the coming days.

Expect a big bump in temperatures today with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Kansas Today

Then it’s a weather whiplash! Another arctic front plows through tomorrow sending temperatures down the drain.

Looking Ahead to Friday

We’ll go from spring to winter in just two days.

Temperature Trend

Next chance for snow moves into the state on Saturday. Once again, northern Kansas has the best shot at snow.

Saturday 5PM StormCast

Make sure to check in with us on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. — I’ll time out this next storm system and show you when you can expect snow in your backyard. – Laura Bannon

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s