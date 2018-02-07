Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Quiet for Now, Weekend Wintry Mix

By

Visible satellite shows the snow still on the ground in northern Kansas, but with very few clouds in the sky.

You can see the abundant sunshine on our SkyView in Downtown Wichita, but still with very cold temperatures this morning.

With sunny skies and light winds, temperatures will recover slightly today, but it will still be chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s.

We’ll turn even milder tomorrow then, but we’re tracking our next cold front for the weekend, bringing more snow chances to go along with it.

I’ll have the latest on this weekend winter storm, straight ahead on KSN News at Noon! Or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

