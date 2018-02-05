Teachman’s Take: Tuesday’s Statewide Snow Chance

Today nature gave us a bit of a boost with a nice warm up. But, now all of that is changing as another push of colder air has arrived this evening. This is setting the stage for our next winter storm that will arrive shortly after midnight. Because of this, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for counties in northern Kansas.

It first moves into the western part of the state as a mixture of sleet and snow around midnight.

The colder air will overtake any warmth and it will transition to all snow. This will work its way to the east/northeast overnight and through Tuesday.

Early in the morning, there could be some patchy areas of freezing drizzle in southern Kansas, including the Wichita area. This could create some slicks spots on roads, decks and patios, so please be careful.

The bulk of the snow will favor areas near I-70 tomorrow. This is where the majority of the snow will fall through the day. Late in the afternoon once the backside of this system approaches the Wichita metro, we will then see a period of light snow during the Tuesday evening commute.

Temps all day will stay below freezing, so slick roadways are definitely a concern.

By the time we get to Wednesday, temps will start to trend back up again. There are two other systems I’m tracking over the next week — one on Saturday and the following Monday. I’ll continue to have updates on our first winter storm this evening on KSN News and look ahead to what the next two will bring. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman