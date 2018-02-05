Laura’s Look: Another round of snow Tuesday

Brutal wind chills to kick off the new school and work week.

Any snow on the ground will easily melt away today with highs in the 40s. Even warmer to the west.

A winter storm will impact the state tonight through Tuesday night.

Light to moderate snow to move into western Kansas through the night and spread across by state by morning. Travel will be messy, please plan accordingly.

Snow to taper off from west to east through the day Tuesday. Things get dicey farther south with this system. There is a small potential for a wintry mix including freezing rain, which could make for icy conditions.

Right now, it appears that northern Kansas can expect the most snow with 2 to 4″. Isolated higher amounts are possible. A dusting to 2″ farther to the south.

Make sure to stay with on this developing situation, things can and will change leading up to Tuesday. I’ll have your forecast all morning long on Kansas Today and again on KSN News at Noon. – Laura Bannon