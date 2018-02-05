Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Another round of snow Tuesday

By under

Brutal wind chills to kick off the new school and work week.

3AM Wind Chills

Any snow on the ground will easily melt away today with highs in the 40s. Even warmer to the west.

Kansas Today

A winter storm will impact the state tonight through Tuesday night.

Kansas Tonight

Light to moderate snow to move into western Kansas through the night and spread across by state by morning. Travel will be messy, please plan accordingly.

Tues 8AM StormCast

Snow to taper off from west to east through the day Tuesday. Things get dicey farther south with this system. There is a small potential for a wintry mix including freezing rain, which could make for icy conditions.

Tue 5PM StormCast

Right now, it appears that northern Kansas can expect the most snow with 2 to 4″. Isolated higher amounts are possible. A dusting to 2″ farther to the south.

Snow Totals

Make sure to stay with on this developing situation, things can and will change leading up to Tuesday. I’ll have your forecast all morning long on Kansas Today and again on KSN News at Noon. – Laura Bannon

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s