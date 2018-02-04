Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Milder Monday, Next Winter Storm Tuesday

Light to moderate snow fell across Kansas today, with just a dusting in Wichita, but with isolated amounts up to 4″ in northern Kansas and southern Nebraska.

It’s also been brutally colder today with wind chills below zero throughout the state!

It will be frigid then to start your Monday, but gusty south winds will take back over, warming us into the 40s with some sunshine, so the snow from today is all expected to melt away.

But yet another round of winter weather is on the way for Monday night through Tuesday. Icy conditions look possible for particularly southcentral Kansas, then the highest snow accumulations look to be in northern and central Kansas yet again.

This storm looks to be a bit messier than what we dealt with today, but there are still some questions on ice and snowfall amounts, so be sure to stick with KSN for updates this week!

~Katie the Weather Lady

